Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 2 (ANI): Satpal Gosain, senior BJP leader and former Cabinet Minister, passed away on Tuesday evening aged 85 at a city hospital in Punjab's Ludhiana after a brief illness.

The Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed about Gosain's death. "Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh mourned the sad demise of former Deputy Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha and Cabinet Minister Satpal Gosain (85), who passed away in a private hospital at Ludhiana after a brief illness, last evening," the tweet read.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh mourned the demise of former Deputy Speaker Vidhan Sabha saying the latter will always be remembered for his connection to the grassroots.

"Saddened to learn of the passing away of Sh. Satpal Gosain Ji, former Cabinet Minister & Deputy Speaker. He will always be remembered as a well-respected politician who was connected to the grassroots. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends in their hour of grief. RIP!" the Punjab CM wrote on Twitter earlier today.

Gosain was a three-time MLA and is survived by his wife and three daughters. (ANI)

