Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 27 (ANI): An explosion in the vicinity of the Naushera village of Amritsar under the Kambo police station limits on Tuesday morning has left one individual dead, as per officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has stated that investigation in the case is currently underway.

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi Diverting Attention From Serious Issues': Congress Questions Government on Fate of Pahalgam Terror Attackers, Donald Trump's Role in 'Ceasefire'.

Speaking to the reporters, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated, "Investigation is underway..."

Furthermore, Deputy Inspector of Police (DIG) (Border Range) confirmed that the individual had come to retrieve the explosive consignment, further stating that he is an individual member of the Babbar Khalsa group, a militant organisation.

Also Read | Gujarat Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert in Multiple Districts Across State Till May 29.

"The person who was injured has died. He is a member of a terrorist organisation and he had to come to retrieve the explosive consignment... We have received a lot of clues... Further investigation is underway... Babbar Khalsa and ISI is active in Punjab and most likely, he is a member of Babbar Khalsa..." Singh told ANI.

Earlier today, the Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh confirmed that the police had received the information about the blast in the morning.

The SSP further stated that officials had immediately rushed to the spot, where a seriously injured individual was found and rushed to the hospital.

"We received information in the morning that there was an explosion here. The police officials have reached the spot, and a person who was seriously injured has been admitted to the hospital," Maninder Singh told ANI.

"Generally, in the abandoned area, we have also seen in the past that anti-national elements come to retrieve their consignments. We suspect that he is one of the accused who came to retrieve the consignment and due to mishandling of an explosive, he was injured...Our FSL teams are on the way," he added.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have been called to investigate the scene. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

Following the blast, police has been put on high alert. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)