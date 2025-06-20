Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops, acting on precise information, recovered a drone along with a packet containing pistol parts from a farming field adjacent to the village Roranwala Khurd of Amritsar district on Friday.

According to an official release from the BSF, "Today in the evening hours, based on a specific information, a search operation launched by the vigilant BSF troops in a suspected area led to the recovery of 1 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with a packet containing pistol parts from a farming field adjacent to village Roranwala Khurd of Amritsar."

"Swift actions of BSF troops on precise information, successfully thwarted another nefarious attempt of cross border arms smuggling syndicate to push weapon for terror activities," said the release.

Earlier in the day, the BSF troops, acting on precise intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing, conducted a strategic operation along the Amritsar border.

At approximately 2:30 am, BSF personnel intercepted a drone using advanced technical countermeasures.

The subsequent search of the suspected dropping zone near Mode village, Amritsar district, led to the recovery of an assembled drone carrying a black bag containing seven packets of ICE (Methamphetamine), weighing 7.47 kg, from an irrigated agricultural field, according to the release.

Earlier, in series of coordinated operations, the Border Security Force recovered two drones from Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts in two separate search operations on Wednesday, according to an official statement. (ANI)

