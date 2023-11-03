Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 3 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered one packet of narcotics suspected to be heroin in the farming field near Bharopal village in Amritsar.

"BSF troops while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of border fencing observed a suspicious packet in the farming field near Bharopal village in Amritsar at 8:40 am on Thursday. Further, during the detailed search, BSF troops recovered one packet of narcotics (in torn condition) suspected to be heroin wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the farming field ahead of a border fence," BSF said in a press release.

The BSF further said that the gross weight of narcotics found in a torn packet is stated to be 850 grams.

Vigilant troops of BSF, once again, were able to foil the nefarious designs of smugglers.

Earlier, the BSF and Punjab police, in a joint operation, foiled another narcotics smuggling attempt and recovered a drone carrying contraband drugs weighing around 3.242 kg near Amritsar's Rajatal village, the BSF Punjab Frontier said on Wednesday.

On November 1, during the afternoon hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village Rajatal, District Amritsar, the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement. (ANI)

