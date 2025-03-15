Phagwara, Mar 15 (PTI) Punjab BSP president Avtar Singh Karimpuri on Saturday lashed out at the AAP government, accusing it of doing nothing more than "lip service" to the problem of drugs in the state.

He further said that his party would rid the state of the problems of drugs, unemployment, debt, and the “deteriorating” law and order situation if it is elected to power in the 2027 assembly elections.

He was addressing a rally, 'Punjab Sambhalo,' in commemoration of the birth anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram.

The party's national coordinator, Randhir Singh Beniwal, was also present at the occasion.

Karimpuri alleged that the drug problem had "aggravated" during the current AAP government, even though the previous Congress and SAD-BJP governments were also responsible for the issue.

"The drug mafia is devouring Punjab's youth, while the government is offering nothing but lip service to this grave issue, instead of eradicating the menace," he said in his address.

Karimpuri attributed the "exodus" of Punjabi youths to foreign countries to the "policy failure" of the Congress, SAD-BJP, and the current AAP government.

Kanshi Ram's sister Kulwant Kaur, the party's state in-charge Vipul Kumar, and MLA Dr. Nachhatar Pal were also present.

Addressing the rally, Beniwal claimed that there was an "upsurge" of the Bahujab Samaj Party (BSP) in Punjab, along with other states in the country.

"It will make the BSP a centre of power in Punjab in 2027," he said.

Alleging that both BJP and Congress made "sinister attempts to finish the BSP," Beniwal said that both these parties had failed miserably in their nefarious designs. PTI COR CHS

