Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 18 (ANI): With the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, a delegation of the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal, Pakistan on Thursday on the eve of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The Chief Minister's office informed about this development today.

As the Centre decided to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's decision will benefit a large number of Sikh pilgrims.

The operations at the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor had been suspended since March 16, 2020, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kartapur Sahib is a place of devotion for crores of Indians. Pilgrimage through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor would be facilitated as per existing procedures and adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

India had signed an agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019, on the modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Zero Point, International Boundary, Dera Baba Nanak.

Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Home Affairs along with the representatives from the Government of Punjab were present during the signing ceremony.

The Union Cabinet had passed a resolution on November 22, 2018, to celebrate the historic occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in a grand and befitting manner, throughout the country and across the globe.

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet had also approved the building and development of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak to the International Boundary, to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, round the year, in a smooth and easy manner. (ANI)

