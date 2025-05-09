Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a high-level cabinet meeting on Friday, which resulted in 15 key decisions on security, agriculture, and industrial development.

The most significant decision was activating the anti-drone system across the state. Ministers and MLAs will be stationed in the border areas to maintain security and peace. The government has urged the citizens to remain calm and assured that the administration is fully prepared and with them.

In addition, it has been decided that the unused lands of the Housing Department will be handed over to the Industry Department to be used for industrial purposes.

The cabinet also approved the launch of the 'Rangla Punjab Fund', encouraging public contributions. The government has assured that funds will be used transparently, and tax exemptions will be provided by the Centre.

On the agriculture front, the government has decided to procure maize at Minimum Support Price (MSP). Discussions are underway with agencies and ethanol producers for procurement. Farmers sowing maize instead of paddy will receive compensation at the rate of Rs 17,000 per acre.

To combat illegal mining, the state will adopt the mining system of IIT Ropar. Additionally, the Land Pooling Scheme will be implemented in various cities, enabling landowners to access residential and commercial plots.

The cabinet further proposed to benefit about 2,500 employees appointed before 2014 under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The 'Farishta Scheme' has also been introduced, under which accident victims, terror victims, and war victims will receive free treatment in government hospitals. The state also decided to install signal jammers in 13 state jails to halt illegal activities going on inside the prisons.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that these decisions aim to advance Punjab on the path of security and agricultural and industrial development. (ANI)

