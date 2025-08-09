Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 9 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday expressed grief over the killing of two soldiers from the state during an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a social media post on X, Mann saluted the spirit and bravery of the soldiers who lost their lives during the line of duty for the defence of the country.

"In an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the tragic news was received of the martyrdom of soldier Pritpal Singh from the village of Manupur in Khanna and sepoy Harminder Singh from the village of Badinpur in Mandi Gobindgarh. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families," CM Mann said.

The Chief Minister announced that an honorarium of one crore rupees each will be provided to the families of the deceased soldiers.

"We salute the spirit and bravery of the soldiers who were martyred for the defence of the country. As per the government's promise, an honorarium of 1 crore rupees each will be provided to the families," CM Mann posted on X.

Two jawans had died in the line of duty on the ninth day of operations being carried out by security forces in the Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

Chinar Corps paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues," Chinar Corps posted on X.

So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation.

Nearly a week ago, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said.

The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, "OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact."

"One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues," post added on X. (ANI)

