Ottawa [Canada], February 26 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney departs for India, marking the commencement of a high-profile state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and advancing strategic cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), visiting from February 27 to March 2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is Carney's first official visit to India after assuming office. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation between the two countries, it said.

Carney's visit begins in Mumbai on February 27, where he will spend two days engaging with a diverse group of Indian and Canadian stakeholders, including interactions with CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, and representatives from Canadian Pension Funds based in India, setting an economic tone for the mission before he transitions to the diplomatic core of the trip.

On March 1, Prime Minister Carney will travel to New Delhi for the cornerstone of the visit: delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi scheduled for March 2 at Hyderabad House. This meeting serves as a critical follow-up to the leaders' previous discussions in Kananaskis in June 2025 and Johannesburg in November 2025, providing a formal platform to review the progress of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

According to the MEA, these high-level discussions will span a wide array of sectors, including trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, and research. Beyond bilateral issues, the leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and global developments and will co-attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum to further align governmental policy with private sector growth.

This diplomatic re-engagement comes at a vital juncture in the normalisation of relations, following a period of sharp deterioration. Ties had previously reached a low point after the June 2023 killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and the subsequent allegations by then Justin Trudeau government of Indian government involvement--claims New Delhi strongly denied--which led to the mutual expulsion of diplomats and a prolonged standoff.

However, a significant shift in Ottawa's position has paved the way for this visit. Ahead of the trip, senior Canadian officials stated during a media briefing that the federal government now believes India is no longer linked to violent crimes in Canada. "I really don't think we'd be taking this trip if we thought these kinds of activities were continuing," one senior official remarked, signalling a move toward a more "pragmatic" foreign policy.

This renewed confidence is underpinned by intensified security dialogue. India's High Commissioner to Ottawa, Dinesh Patnaik, noted that recent extensive discussions between National Security Advisors--specifically during NSA Ajit Doval's visit to Canada--marked a turning point. Both nations have reportedly developed a comprehensive action plan to tackle transnational organised crime, violent extremism, and cyber threats.

Ultimately, the visit is framed as an opportunity to reaffirm a shared vision for a forward-looking partnership. As High Commissioner Patnaik emphasised, both sides now understand that ensuring the safety of both Canada and India requires ongoing, real-time cooperation. This state visit stands as a testament to both leaders' commitment to a balanced relationship grounded in mutual respect and growing economic complementarities. (ANI)

