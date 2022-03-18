Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 18 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced names of cabinet ministers who will take their oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains. The swearing-in will take place around 11 am tomorrow.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Court Sentences 102-Year-Old Man to 15 Years Jail for Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl.

"The new cabinet of Punjab will take oath tomorrow. Many, many congratulations to all the ministers who will be in the AAP government of Punjab. The people of Punjab have given a big responsibility to all of us. We have to serve the people by working hard day and night, and give them an honest government. We have to make Rangla Punjab," said Mann in a tweet while announcing the cabinet.

Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Also Read | Madras High Court Refuses To Discharge Twitter From Defamation Case Filed by Film Director Susi Ganesan.

AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab assembly polls took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16.

AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)