Banga (Punjab) [India], November 23 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday slammed the former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for allegedly conniving with Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to harm the interests of the state.

Addressing a gathering here in Banga, the Chief Minister said that during his tenure, Amarinder Singh secured the interests of the Badal family and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by jeopardising the interests of Punjab.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Kills 75-Year-Old Woman During Rape Attempt In Madurai District, Arrested.

"Due to this, Congress MLAs have unitedly ousted him from the chair of Chief Minister. The new party floated by Amarinder is also aimed at benefitting the Akalis and BJP, thereby ruining the state," he added.

Accusing the Akalis of ignoring the interests of the Scheduled Castes, the Chief Minister alleged that Akalis have had an unholy alliance with BSP and have deliberately allotted them weak seats. "This will benefit BJP in winning these seats. The primary motive is to ensure that interests of the SC community are harmed," he added.

Also Read | Pune: Thieves Steal Jewellery Worth Rs 9.5 Lakh From Wedding Venues, Probe Underway.

Training guns against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Channi described him as a 'rumour monger' who is least bothered about the state. "Kejriwal is only making hollow promises whereas our government is delivering good governance and clean administration to the people," he stated urging people "to not get misled by the tall claims of Kejriwal and company".

Channi further said that an elite and unholy nexus of politicians across the party line had excluded power from the common man just to loot Punjab.

"The members of this elite group have a common bond in form of their own vested interests to loot the state. They have been willfully doing this by enjoying the fruits of power in a game of musical chairs where the ruler changes after every five years but power remains in their hands. However, now this nexus has been broken and the power is with the common man," he stated.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Punjab know that Petrol and diesel were the cheapest in Punjab in the entire northern region and likewise rates of power are also the cheapest in Punjab in the entire country.

"Our government has already reigned in the sand and transport mafia in the state and the next turn is of the cable mafia. The Cable mafia is a puppet in the hand of the Badal family which is charging exorbitant rates from people. This mafia will be broken soon," he added.

Channi also expressed his gratitude towards Congress leadership for bestowing him a chance to serve the state. "I am working to resolve the issues that are faced by every common man of the state," he stated.

Listing the several pro-people initiatives taken by his government, the Chief Minister said that several other path-breaking decisions will be taken in the coming days too. He added that all the decisions taken by his government are being implemented immediately to provide relief to the people and that the Opposition is baselessly levelling allegations in dearth of any issue.

In his address, Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjit Singh said that the Chief Minister had taken several path-breaking initiatives for well being of the people and the progress of Punjab. He added that Channi has a special concern for the state and its people and described the chief minister as the real 'Aam Aadmi' who is always available for the people and is concerned for them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)