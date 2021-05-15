Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday condoled the sad demise of Abhay Singh Sandhu, the Nephew of legendary martyr Shaheed-e- Azam Bhagat Singh, who passed away today due to Covid-19 related complications.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister wrote, "Saddened to know about the demise of Abhay Singh Sandhu Ji, nephew of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji who passed away after a long illness. My heartfelt condolences to his family. We will bear the expenditure incurred on his treatment. May Waheguru grant him eternal peace."

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister recalled the immense contribution of Abhay Singh Sandhu in propagating the ideology of the iconic revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh amongst the younger generations.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies with the members of bereaved family, relatives and friends, the Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give strength to bear the huge loss in their hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Bhagat Singh's nephew Abhay Sandhu, had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali for the past several days.

The state Health Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday condoled the sad demise of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nephew's Abhay Singh Sandhu, who passed away in Fortis Hospital, Mohali due to COVID-19 health complications.

In a condolence message, BS Sidhu recalled the remarkable role of Abhay Sandhu as a social activist. Sandhu relentlessly worked to spread the ideology of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the State.

Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, relatives and friends, Balbir Sidhu prayed to the almighty to give the courage to bear this irreparable loss in the hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed soul. (ANI)

