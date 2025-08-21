Chandigarh [India], August 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday exhorted the Senior Punjab Good Governance Fellows to act as a bridge for percolating the benefits of various flagship schemes of the state government to the people.

Addressing an interactive session with the fellows, the Chief Minister said that they had been recruited to serve across departments and will be deployed in schemes including Punjab Mukh Mantri Nishulk Tirath Yatra Yojana, Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, Yudh Nashian Virudh, Aam Aadmi Clinics, Schools of Eminence and others.

He expressed hope that the fellows would bring fresh perspectives, analytical skills and execution support to improve service delivery and governance outcomes with dedication and innovation.

Mann urged them to establish direct contact with the people to understand ground realities for smooth and hassle-free implementation of these initiatives.

The Chief Minister assured full support from the government and said that the fellows would be given a free hand to interact with the public in a personal capacity. Highlighting their academic excellence, Mann noted that these fellows come from premier institutions like IITs and IIMs, bringing vast knowledge and expertise that will prove to be an asset for Punjab.

He said that the contemporary world thrives on brainstorming and new ideas, pointing out that several billion-dollar concepts had originated from the unique vision of just one or two individuals.

Encouraging the fellows to act as a vital link between citizens and the government, Mann said they must provide authentic ground-level feedback to help build a robust mechanism for decision-making.

"All these Governance Fellows will establish contact with the people at the grassroots level and solve the problems faced by them," CM Mann posted on X.

Stressing the importance of positivity, he said that an optimistic outlook and constructive attitude were key to success.

The Chief Minister also remarked that unlike in the past, his government never propagated the notion of an empty state exchequer. Instead, every single penny is now being utilized judiciously for Punjab's development and the prosperity of its people. Without naming, he criticised a former Finance Minister for repeatedly declaring the treasury empty, which had hampered the state's growth.

Mann further said that earlier regimes had failed to spread positivity, leading to disillusionment among youth who wanted to migrate abroad. Reiterating his commitment to innovation, he said the present government was open to new ideas, particularly in promoting industrial growth, empowering the common man, and nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit of young Punjabis. He assured that no stone was being left unturned to give wings to their aspirations. (ANI)

