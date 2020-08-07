Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday met the family members of the hooch tragedy victims.

He said that a special prosecutor has been appointed and investigation into the case is underway.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case | Rhea Chakraborty Arrives at ED Office in Mumbai: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

"All those found guilty will be punished. Not a single person will be spared. A special prosecutor has been appointed and an investigation into the matter is underway," said the Chief Minister while speaking to media.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh had directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to book those directly involved in hooch tragedy under Section 302 of the IPC.

Also Read | Kia Sonet World Premiere LIVE News Updates; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Promising justice for the victims, which he termed as the biggest tragedy of recent times, the Chief Minister also mooted enhancement of punishment for spurious/illicit liquor manufacturing and smuggling under the Excise Act, to ensure repeat offenders remain behind the bars and are not able to come out easily to indulge in the crime again.

Recently, close to 110 people had died after consuming illicit liquor in three districts of the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)