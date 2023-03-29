Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 29 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over appointment letters to the newly appointed 219 clerks of the School Education Department on Wednesday, the official said.

"Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann is working in the direction of providing employment to the youth of Punjab and he will hand over the appointment letters to the newly appointed 219 clerks of Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday," the official statement said on Tuesday.

Divulging the information in Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the recruitment process of these clerks has been completed by the Services Selection Board Punjab.

He said that it has happened for the first time that nearly 28000 youths of the state have been given government jobs within one year of the formation of the government.

"The recruitment process is ongoing to strengthen the school education of the state and provide world-class education to children," Bains said. (ANI)

