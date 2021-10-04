Amritsar, Oct 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his cabinet colleagues, visited Dera Radha Soami sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon here on Monday.

A sect official said Channi and his cabinet colleagues spent over an hour with the sect chief and discussed the current political scenario in Punjab with regard to the Assembly polls due early next year.

Prominent among those who accompanied Channi were Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and minister Aruna Chaudhary.

Dera Radha Soami, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located at Beas town, nearly 45 kilometres from Amritsar city. It has a large number of followers.

