Abohar (Punjab) [India], February 11 (ANI): The Congress party on Thursday staged a state-level protest in Abohar against the central government for allowing a hike in prices of oil, cooking gas and other essential commodities.

An official press release issued by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) stated that the 'dharna' and rally was attended by thousands of people who walked in the form of small processions from different wards across the city.

PPCC President, Sunil Jakhar attacked the policies of the centre and said that every section of the society was suffering due to the fatal policies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Jakhar said that when Congress was in power in 2014, the price of crude oil in the international market was 104 USD per barrel and now it is around 60 per barrel but prices are being hiked.

"As a result, consumers in Punjab alone are facing an additional financial burden of Rs 750 crore every month," he said.

Jakhar said, "The minister was blaming the oil companies for the situation. However, the BJP, which is directly at the Center, is an equal partner in this mess. If the companies owned by corporates get control of agriculture, consumers will have to cry."

Referring to the Kisan Andolan, he said that the Modi government had enacted three black laws to encourage the black market and destroy the agriculture sector.

The PPCC President also said that his party had entered the elections in the name of issues that cover the welfare of people and development. Referring to the threat of Akali leadership to deploy 500 persons from other constituencies in Abohar on the day of polling, he demanded that all of them should be evicted from this constituency after 5 pm tomorrow. (ANI)

