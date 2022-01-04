New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Following the meeting of the screening committee in Delhi, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the first list of final candidates will be released in a week and the party can also put forth its sitting MPs to contest the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

"Punjab Congress will release the first list of candidates in a week. Congress party wants that Punjab Congress Lok Sabha MPs should also contest 2022 Assembly elections," Chaudhary told the media after the meeting.

He further said, "All 117 seats are open to contest. Tickets will be given to all those candidates who the party thinks are capable of winning from their respective seats. Winnanbility is the criteria."

A meeting of the Punjab Congress' screening committee was held today at 15 GRG.

Another meeting of the screening committee will be held on January 5 at 10.30 am, informed Ajay Maken, chairman of the Punjab Congress screening committee.

"We are progressing well on ticket distribution. We will meet again tomorrow at 10.30 am and continue the discussions," Maken said as he left the venue.

On asking whether Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend the meeting on Wednesday, Maken said, "Yes, all Punjab leaders will attend."

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was not able to attend today's meeting in person.

"The chief minister will join via video conferencing," Maken said.

On asking whether there is a difference of opinion Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Channi on some seats, Maken stressed, "There is no rivalry. Everyone one of us is a single unit. All of us are take decisions."

Meanwhile, Sidhu after the meeting said, "All is well in Punjab Congress. Our party will win Punjab under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi."

Assembly elections are due in Punjab this year. (ANI)

