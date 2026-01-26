Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Punjab government on Monday declared a holiday for all schools across the state on January 27 in observance of Republic Day, according to an official notice issued by the state's School Education Department.

The announcement follows a declaration by the Chief Minister of Punjab and applies to all government, aided, recognised, and private schools in the state. The order has been issued by the Government of Punjab, School Education Department, and comes into effect immediately.

As per the notification, the department has directed all concerned authorities and institutions to ensure strict compliance with the orders.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, speaking on the 77th Republic Day, emphasised that despite Punjab's significant contributions to the country, it remains the only state without its own capital.

Addressing people in Hoshiarpur, Punjab CM Bhagwant Man, he assured that his government will make all-out efforts to secure Chandigarh as Punjab's capital.

"Despite making the greatest sacrifices for the country, Punjab is the only state in India that does not have its own capital. On this Republic Day, I would also like to say that we will put in our best efforts for Punjab and its capital, Chandigarh. We will do whatever is necessary," he said.

Mann's statement highlights the long-standing issue of Chandigarh's status, which is currently a joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. He has been vocal about Punjab's rights and has raised the issue with the Centre, emphasising that the state has been facing injustice.

Meanwhile, during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, Punjab's tableau was dedicated to the 350th year of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, revered as Hind Di Chadar for his supreme sacrifice in defence of human conscience, religious freedom, and justice.

India's Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in 1950, marking the nation's transition to a republic. Held annually on 26 January at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, the parade is organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture and has been a tradition since the first celebration in 1950.

This year's parade gave special emphasis to the sesquicentenary of Vande Mataram, intertwining historical remembrance with expressions of artistic and martial pride. (ANI)

