Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): As life gradually returns to normalcy after the recent devastating floods and heavy rains in the state, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday announced the reopening of all the educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, polytechnic institutes and ITIs from September 8.

He authorised Deputy Commissioners to decide on the closure of such institutions in the areas which are severely affected.

Also Read | Chandra Grahan 2025: Ganga Aarti Performed Early in Haridwar Temples As Sutak Period Begins Ahead of Complete Total Lunar Eclipse (Watch Video).

Elaborating on the reopening plan, Harjot Singh Bains informed that private schools can reopen on September 8 for both teachers and students, contingent on ensuring building and classroom safety by the School Management.

Government schools, however, will have a different schedule: teachers and staff will report on September 8 for inspections, cleaning and damage assessment, while students will resume classes from September 9.

Also Read | Hathras Horror: Married Woman, Teen Lover Strangle Minor Girl to Death After She Sees Them in Compromising Position, Accused Arrested.

He directed the school heads to ensure the cleaning of government school premises with the help of SMCs, panchayats, MCs, and to immediately report to the Deputy Commissioner, SDM, or the Engineering department if they found any damage to the building or classroom, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

He further added that colleges, universities, ITIs and polytechnic institutes will resume regular operations for both teachers and students from September 8.

Emphasising the safety of students and staff, the Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains directed the administration to take necessary measures to ensure educational institutions are functional and safe.

School heads and management committees have been tasked with ensuring water drainage and thorough cleaning of premises.

Amid a severe flood situation in Punjab, the situation remains under control in Ludhiana, the district administration said on Sunday.

According to an update issued at 2:30 PM, the water has not entered the villages in Ludhiana district. However, officials noted that the speed of the water is very high, causing soil erosion along its path.

The administration appealed to residents to remain calm, stressing the need not to panic. It also cautioned that spectators were not allowed at the flooded sites for safety reasons.

As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)