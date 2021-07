Chandigarh, July 20: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced the extension of benefits of existing schemes for persons with disability to those suffering from any disability caused by Mucormycosis, commonly referred to as Black Fungus.

He made this announcement while reviewing the state's Covid situation through a virtual conference. The benefits will be extended as per the nature and degree of the disability, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the Medical Education Department to establish Post-COVID care centres in government medical colleges & hospitals for free follow-up of the cured Mucormycosis cases. Mucormycosis Re-Infection: 9 Cases of Black Fungus Re-Infection Reported in Agra, All Patients Over 40 Years of Age.

Though Mucormycosis cases have declined, with only 3-4 cases reported per day last week, Chief Minister has nonetheless, directed the concerned departments to monitor the situation and keep an eye on patients recovering from Covid-19.

Health Secretary Hussan Lal, in a brief presentation, informed the meeting that follow-up with Tab Posaconazole has to continue for 3-6 months after therapy with Amphotericin B.

