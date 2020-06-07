India News | Punjab Firm Employee Arrested in Bribery Case

Shimla, Jun 7 (PTI) An employee of a Punjab-based firm has been arrested in connection with a bribery case involving the director of health services in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The arrest comes a few days after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that state BJP president Rajeev Bindal quit on moral grounds as he was close to the employee identified as Prithviraj Singh, a liasioning officer of the Dera Bassi-based firm Bio Aid.

Superintendent of Police in the Himachal Pradesh state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau Shalini Singh told PTI that Singh was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

Last month, director of health services Ajay Kumar Gupta was arrested, following which the state government suspended him. He is currently out on bail since May 30.

A 43-second audio recording had surfaced online in which Gupta purportedly asked for a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from Singh, officials said.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, the chief minister said, "Bindal was close to the other person (Prithviraj Singh), so his name was being associated with the alleged scam. That was why he resigned on moral grounds."

After Bindal's resignation on May 27, the health scam took a political turn.

Bindal said he resigned from the post to ensure a proper investigation into the corruption charges against the director.

