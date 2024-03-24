Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 24 (ANI): Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit extended greetings to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh on the joyous occasion of Holi.

In his message, the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh said, "The festival of Holi marks the arrival of spring and symbolises the victory of good over evil. As the onset of spring fills the environment with mystic charm and fragrance, may this vibrant festival of colour transcend all social barriers and strengthen social harmony, bringing joy, delight, hope and happiness to the lives of the people of Punjab and Chandigarh."

Purohit appealed to the people to celebrate the festival of Holi in a true spirit of amity, goodwill and brotherhood.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna. (ANI)

