Chandigarh [India], August 21 (ANI): A Start-up Conclave was organised on Thursday at the CII Northern Region Headquarters in Chandigarh, where Punjab Governor and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, was invited as the Chief Guest. The event witnessed vibrant participation from budding entrepreneurs, incubators, investors, and representatives of the corporate and academic sectors, a press release stated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor lauded the role of start-ups in shaping India's economic and technological future.

Also Read | Jaipur Shocker: Woman Suffering From Scrub Typhus Dies After Driver Abandons Vehicle As Ambulance Runs Out of Oxygen in Rajasthan, Case Registered.

He said, "India has now emerged as the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in the world--a remarkable feat that reflects the power of innovation and youth-led enterprise. The initiatives like 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat', 'Make in India', and 'Digital India' have provided the necessary foundation and ecosystem to support start-ups, enabling them to dream big and scale globally."

Kataria commended the proactive approach of the Chandigarh Administration in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation through a robust Start-up Policy. He also encouraged the youth to take full advantage of the enabling environment, especially in a region that enjoys unique advantages like high literacy, excellent connectivity, and premier educational institutions.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's 33-Year-Old Supporter Dies on the Way to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Second State Conference in Madurai - Reports.

He called upon young entrepreneurs to take inspiration from India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047', and channel their innovations towards solving real-world challenges, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, education, urban mobility, sustainable development, and agriculture. The Governor also emphasised the need for collaboration between government bodies, industry partners, and academic institutions to create a supportive innovation ecosystem

Addressing the gathering, Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner cum Secretary Industries, elaborated on the Chandigarh Startup Policy, highlighting that over 600 startups are registered with DPIIT from the city. He underlined Chandigarh's geographic and administrative advantages, proximity to the Northern Region Trade zone, and the contribution of premier institutions like PEC, PGIMER, and IIT Ropar as incubators that support the startup journey from ideation to commercialisation.

He said the Chandigarh Startup Policy focuses on both startups and incubators and provides support across stages--seed, early growth, and market entry--to strengthen the startup ecosystem.

The conclave also witnessed the felicitation of ten promising start-ups from Chandigarh, recognised for their excellence in innovation, impact, and scalability. The event included a series of panel discussions, fireside chats, and interactive sessions where industry leaders and experienced start-up mentors shared insights on fundraising, product scaling, and leveraging government schemes such as Start-up India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Senior officials of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also participated in the deliberations, reaffirming their commitment to providing strategic mentorship, market access, and incubation support to emerging ventures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)