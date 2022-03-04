Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 4 (ANI): The incumbent Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Indian Army chief and ex-Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, General (Retd.) SF Rodrigues.

In his condolence message, Purohit said, "General Rodrigues was a great strategist who served as the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army as well as served on the National Advisory Board".

He also added, "During his tenure as Governor Punjab, General Rodrigues was very popular and rendered a great service to the people of the State. His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of the Nation."

Former Indian Army chief General SF Rodrigues passed away on Friday at the age of 88.

He served as the Chief of Army Staff between 1990-93. In addition to his more than 40 years of illustrious service in the Army, he served two terms on the National Security Advisory Board and was Governor of Punjab between 2004 to 2010. (ANI)

