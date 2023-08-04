Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has expressed gratitude on behalf of people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the allocation of more than Rs 5,000 crore for the redevelopment of railway stations in Punjab and Chandigarh.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, the governor, who is also the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, conveyed his sincere appreciation for the government's decision to invest in the comprehensive redevelopment of Chandigarh railway station and 22 railway stations in Punjab.

He highlighted that this allocation will have a transformative impact on the railway infrastructure of Punjab and Chandigarh, thereby elevating significantly the amenities at these stations and facilitating improved facilities for the passengers and travellers.

The generous allocation to the tune of Rs 4,762 crore for 22 railway stations of Punjab and Rs 436 crore for Chandigarh Railway Station is expected to bolster the development process in the north of Delhi, he said, according to an official statement on Friday.

He further added that Chandigarh already represents an important economic hub in the region and redevelopment of its railway station will improve the overall efficiency of economic operations and passenger traffic in a big measure.

"The fact that the Hon'ble Prime Minister will personally inaugurate both the projects online on August 6 fills the people of Punjab with immense pride and privilege," he wrote.

Besides Rs 436 crore for Chandigarh Railway Station, Rs 23.7 crore for Kotkapura Junction in district Faridkot, Rs 25.1 crore for Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib, Rs 27.6 crore for Ferozepur Cantt and Rs 21.1 crore for Abohar in district Ferozepur have been sanctioned, according to the statement.

Among other stations, Ludhiana junction has received the lion's share amounting to Rs 460 crore.

Dhandari Kalan station has been allocated Rs 17.6 crore, Mansa Rs 26 crore, Mohali Rs 23.2 crore and Patiala railway station Rs 47.5 crore, it stated.

