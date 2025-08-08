Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Bhog and Antim Ardas of the Akhand Path in memory of Indian Army soldier Daljeet Singh, who lost his life in a recent accident in Ladakh, was solemnly observed on Friday at Gurdwara Sri Tahli Sahib, Galhri in Punjab's Gurdaspur, a release said.

Defence Services Welfare, Freedom Fighters and Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat attended the ceremony to pay homage and announced that the family would be given an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore.

Also Read | Onion Prices: Centre To Begin Releasing 3 Lakh Tonnes Onion Buffer Stock in September With Eye on Rates.

On behalf of the Punjab Government, Mohinder Bhagat offered floral tributes to ALD Daljeet Singh, stating that the entire nation is proud of its brave son. He said Daljeet Singh rendered exemplary service in the challenging terrain of Ladakh and attained martyrdom while defending the country.

Bhagat conveyed that he had come on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to share the grief of the bereaved family and assured them that the Punjab Government stands firmly with them in this difficult time.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide After Binge-Watching Popular Japanese Web Series 'Death Note' in Karnataka's CK Achukattu, Probe On.

The Cabinet Minister announced that the family would be given an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore, of which a cheque of Rs 6 lakh was handed over today, with the remaining Rs 94 lakh to be released soon after completion of formalities.

He further announced that Shaheed Daljeet Singh's brother would be given a government job, the village government school would be renamed in the martyr's honour, and a memorial gate would be constructed at the village entrance.

He affirmed the Punjab Government's commitment to the welfare of martyr families, calling them invaluable assets of the nation and the community. On the occasion, Bhagat also honoured Shaheed Daljeet Singh's father, S Gulzar Singh. Chairman Punjab Health Systems Corporation Raman Behl, senior leader Shamsher Singh, and various religious and political figures also paid heartfelt tributes to the soldier. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)