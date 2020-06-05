India News | Punjab Govt to Appeal Against HC Ruling on School Fee During Lockdown

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Punjab Government will appeal against the High Court ruling, allowing private schools to charge fee from students for the lockdown period, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced on Friday.

"It is unfair to charge fee from parents when schools are closed," he said, adding that the state would soon file a review petition against the High Court order on this issue.

Also Read | Ambassador Of India To China Held Digital Interaction On India-China Bilateral Relations With Scholars From Shanghai-Based Institutions: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

The Chief Minister said that his government had taken the right decision by restricting private schools from charging any fee when students were not being taught by schools.

Asserting that the health and safety of the children were of paramount importance, he ruled out the opening of the schools without getting a clean chit from medical experts.

Also Read | Guwahati Man Approaches Hospital After Abdominal Pain, Doctors Find Mobile Charger in His Urinary Bladder as Result of Masturbation.

When asked to comment on the Patiala demonstration by some parents demanding the opening of schools, the Chief Minister said in a video press conference that he will not compromise the health of the children at any cost. "I will not open schools until I get medical advice on this," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)