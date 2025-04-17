Hoshiarpur, Apr 17 (PTI) A body representing government doctors of Punjab on Thursday said the government has agreed in principle to deploy security guards at all state-run hospitals.

In a statement, the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) said the guards from the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) will be stationed at hospitals round the clock.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Row: Ex-RAW Chief AS Dulat Dismisses Reports That Farooq Abdullah Agreed To Help in Abrogation of Article 370.

The assurance was conveyed to the PCMSA representatives during a meeting held with the principal secretary, health and family welfare, Kumar Rahul, director health services Hitinder Kaur, and director of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation, Anil Goyal, it said.

PCMSA president Akhil Sareen said the decision follows detailed deliberations between Health Minister Balbir Singh, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, and the principal secretary.

Also Read | Hathras: Wedding of 2 Sisters Called Off Afte Dispute Erupts Between Their and Grooms' Families Over Dowry Demands.

According to the proposal, the deployment of PESCO security guards will be ensured at all district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, and community health centres where medico-legal case (MLC) services are provided.

Morning-hour security will also be arranged at the remaining CHCs and Employees' State Insurance (ESI) hospitals, he said.

The proposal is expected to be sent to the Finance Department for formal approval in the coming days and is likely to be cleared within the next two to three weeks, Sareen said.

The PCMSA lauded the state government for its "responsiveness towards this sensitive issue" and expressed hope that adequate security arrangements would be in place in the near future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)