Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib and found that registration counters and outdoor patient department (OPD) rooms were shut, leaving patients waiting in long queues.

The staff responsible for managing these critical services were also found missing from their posts.

Also Read | Holi 2025: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Celebrate Holi in Harmony, Avoid Forcing Colours Amid Holi and Friday Prayers Controversies.

Taking immediate action, Director Health Dr Hitinder Kaur, on the directions of the minister, served show cause notices to the hospital's civil surgeon and senior medical officer, holding them accountable for the serious administrative lapse.

The officials have been directed to submit their clarifications.

Also Read | SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Declared: 18,174 Candidates Qualify, Know Steps To Check Scorecard at ssc.gov.in.

Expressing his displeasure over the situation, the health minister said, "It is unacceptable that patients were left waiting in queues while the registration counters and OPD rooms remained closed. Such negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Singh issued directives to all health officials to ensure opening of registration counters at all government health facilities by 8.30 am, and OPD services must begin promptly at 9 am.

"The inconvenience caused to patients in government health institutions is completely unacceptable. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards such lapses, and strict action will be taken to ensure timely and efficient care for all patients," the minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)