Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday launched the 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025' to reduce infant deaths.

The two-month-long campaign aims to take on the entirely preventable cause of mortality among children under five.

"Diarrhoea is a major cause of child deaths, each one a tragic and avoidable loss. This campaign is our pledge to protect every child with awareness, prevention, and timely treatment," Balbir Singh said, according to a statement.

He said that under the campaign, door-to-door ORS-Zinc kits will be distributed by ASHA activists and ORS-Zinc corners will be set up at all health institutions and aanganwadis.

"No child should die from a treatable condition. We are ensuring ORS, Zinc, IV fluids, and antibiotics are available at every health facility," the minister said.

"Diarrhoea is preventable — clean hands, clean water, and timely care can save lives," he said.

He called on panchayat-level leaders, self-help groups, teachers, and parents to champion the cause.

"This is not just a health issue, it's a battle for Punjab's future. Together, we will break the chain of infection," he asserted.

