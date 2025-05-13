Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 13 (ANI): The condition of at least four people among those admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after they consumed spurious liquor has deteriorated further, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the illicit liquor case, which claimed the lives of 14 people and left six hospitalised in Majitha, an official said.

Nearly 14 people from five villages in the Majitha block of Amritsar had died after consuming the illicit liquor, and the toll is likely to increase as the condition of some of those admitted is said to be critical.

Swarnjeet Dhawan, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of Civil Hospital Amritsar, said that the hospital authorities were waiting to conduct a post-mortem of the deceased.

"We are waiting for police papers to conduct the post-mortem. This is a very unfortunate incident. People are still not aware of the consequences of consuming spurious liquor," SMO Dhawan told ANI.

Arshdeep Singh, a person who fell ill due to the consumption of illicit liquor, said he had returned home from work late on Monday, after which he accompanied by a friend went into the village and consumed country liquor, following which their health deteriorated.

"I had returned from work and had a few drinks from the desi liquor vend. I vomited as soon as I drank it. I felt a burning sensation in my stomach. This is the first time I have had such type of (spurious) liquor. Four people died after drinking it. Two of us have been saved," Singh, admitted in the Civil Hospital, told ANI.

SMO Swarnjeet Dhawan said that nine bodies were transferred early this morning from a hospital in Majitha, where many people have died after consuming illicit liquor. He said that the bodies keep coming from Bhangali, Dhariwal, and Mardi Kalan villages.

"I was informed around 1:00 AM about the deaths that have occurred in Majitha due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Around 1:30 AM, I reached the hospital and called my team to coordinate with the SMO Majitha for the transfer of bodies. Around 4:30 AM, nine bodies arrived here. One more body has arrived, and the family members said that the person consumed the liquor and didn't wake up after he went to sleep. One more body has come from the Talwandi village," SMO Dhawan said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Border Range) Satinder Singh said, "This is an unfortunate incident. Six people, including the kingpin and locals, have been arrested."

The civil administration, along with the police, are going door-to-door in villages to take stock of people who might have consumed the spurious liquor and ensure that they are provided with timely treatment.

The administration is making efforts to avoid further casualties in the illicit liquor case. Police said on Tuesday that the incident happened in five villages under the Majitha block in Amritsar.

Majitha Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney told ANI, "An unfortunate tragedy has happened in Majitha. We got to know last night, we received reports from five villages that those who consumed liquor yesterday are in critical condition. We rushed our medical teams. Our medical teams are still going door-to-door."

"Whether people have some symptoms or not, we are taking them to the hospital so that we can save them. 14 people have died so far. The Government is extending all the help possible. We are ensuring that this death toll doesn't increase...we have arrested the suppliers and further investigation is underway..." the Deputy Commissioner said.

The police have arrested four other people in connection with the case, as they were involved in distributing the illicit liquor to villagers in Majitha. An FIR has been registered under sections 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 61A of the Excise Act. (ANI)

