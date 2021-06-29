New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Ahead of his visit to poll-bound Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the state is getting ready for a new dawn.

Taking to Twitter the Delhi CM said, "Punjab is getting ready for a new dawn. See you in few hours."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free electricity in Punjab if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the polls.

"In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh," Kejriwal had tweeted in Punjabi.

Earlier on June 21, Kejriwal announced that the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab will be from the Sikh community.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

