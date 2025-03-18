Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday emphasized AAP's dedication to building a prosperous and drug-free Punjab, highlighting the government's fight against drug abuse, the renovation of the Civil Hospital, and decisive actions against corruption and organized crime.

Kejriwal addressed a huge rally in Ludhiana, focusing on Punjab's progress under AAP's governance today.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 18th Roza of Ramzan on March 19 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

He announced a statewide public movement against drugs starting April 1.

"When the three crore people of Punjab rise, these smugglers will have nowhere to hide," he proclaimed. He urged AAP workers, MLAs, ministers, and even CM Bhagwant Mann to visit villages and spread awareness.

Also Read | Cassandra Mae Spittmann, German Singer, Gains Global Recognition After PM Narendra Modi Mentions Her in Monthly Radio Programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The AAP Chief announced transformative initiatives like village sports grounds, anti-drone systems to counter cross-border drug smuggling, and a state-wide drug census to provide targeted rehabilitation for addicts.

The rally marked the inauguration of Ludhiana Civil Hospital's renovation.

Highlighting the transformation, Kejriwal stated, "The Civil Hospital has been completely rejuvenated and is now a magnificent facility. Those who visited earlier know the dreadful state Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal left it in, along with 30,000 rats over their 30 years of misrule. Today, through the efforts of AAP and Sanjeev Arora Ji, the hospital has become a symbol of progress."

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Punjab President Aman Arora, Cabinet Ministers, AAP MLAs, and leaders were also present.

Kejriwal emphasized AAP's ongoing health revolution in Punjab, pointing to the repair of hospitals and the establishment of mohalla clinics. "Every hospital in Punjab will be improved, and a major health revolution is underway," he said.

Addressing Punjab's critical drug problem, Kejriwal criticized previous governments for their role in spreading narcotics.

"Drugs didn't originate in Punjab. We all know which party's ministers distributed drugs to every household for money. They destroyed an entire generation," he remarked. Kejriwal also called out opposition leaders for making false promises. "A former CM swore on the Gutka Sahib to eradicate drugs in four weeks but didn't even step out of his house for five years while the drug trade flourished."

He asserted that AAP's government is taking unprecedented action against drug trafficking.

"We've declared a war on drugs. You can see this war unfolding over the past 20 days as the homes of major drug smugglers are being demolished by bulldozers. Huge quantities of drugs worth crores have been seized. For the first time, a government has dared to confront these smugglers head-on," Kejriwal said.

To rehabilitate drug-affected youth, Kejriwal promised treatment facilities and the creation of sports infrastructure across Punjab. "We're building playgrounds and gyms in every village. For example, volleyball courts have been completed in 87 villages of Tarn Taran," the AAP Chief said.

Kejriwal praised Punjab Police's efforts in the drug war, urging citizens to report drug activities via the confidential helpline (9779100200). He announced a state-wide drug census to identify affected households and ensure proper treatment.

Kejriwal also addressed corruption, warning officials to mend their ways. "Corruption will not be tolerated. The system is being overhauled to make corruption impossible. Recently, 17 tehsildars were suspended for corruption," he revealed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)