SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], August 4 (ANI): The third National Lok Adalat of 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 13 across the Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) district, announced District and Sessions Judge Atul Kasana.

The initiative aims to facilitate the amicable resolution of disputes, reduce the burden on the judiciary, and promote access to speedy justice, said a press statement.

Dedicated benches will be set up at the District Courts in Mohali and the Sub-Divisional Courts in Kharar and Derabassi to take up a wide range of cases.

These include Land Acquisition Executions, Complaints in Permanent Lok Adalat, MACT Claim Petitions and Executions, Family Court matters, Traffic Challans, FIRs under the Electricity Act, Cheque Bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, Recovery Suits, and Pre-Litigative Disputes.

Judge Kasana highlighted the importance of Lok Adalats in promoting the peaceful settlement of disputes. He noted that even pre-litigative matters--cases not yet formally filed--can be resolved through this platform without incurring court fees. In pending cases settled during the Lok Adalat through mutual consent, the entire court fee will be refunded.

Encouraging both individuals and institutions to utilise this opportunity, he appealed to litigants to come forward and resolve their disputes efficiently and amicably. He also urged departments and legal service institutions to actively disseminate information and raise awareness about the benefits of the National Lok Adalat.

The upcoming Lok Adalat is part of a nationwide effort to promote alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and to ensure faster, less adversarial paths to justice. (ANI)

