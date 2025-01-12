Sangrur (Punjab) [India], January 12 (ANI): A personnel of Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) succumbed to his injuries after his on-duty vehicle met with a road accident in Punjab's Sangrur, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Bald Kanchhiyan of Bhawanigarh town in the Sangrur district of the state.

As per the Punjab CM Mann, the vehicle of SSF personnel deployed on duty met with an accident on Saturday and two personnel Harshveer Singh and Mandeep Singh got injured in the incident, however, Harshveer Singh died during treatment.

The Chief Minister expressed condolences over the death of the SSF personnel and wished for the speedy recovery of the second injured personnel Mandeep Singh.

CM Mann announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family as assistance and a private bank will also provide Rs 1 crore separately under life insurance.

Taking to social media post on X, CM Bhagwant Mann wrote, "A very unfortunate incident happened yesterday near Bald Kanchhiyan of Bhawanigarh, the vehicle of SSF employees deployed on duty met with an accident. Employee Harshveer Singh died during treatment and injured employee Mandeep Singh who is undergoing treatment, wish him a speedy recovery."

"Heartfelt condolences to the family of Harshveer Singh. The government will give Rs 1 crore to the family as assistance and HDFC Bank will also give Rs 1 crore separately under life insurance. Everyone is appealed to be cautious while travelling due to dense fog, every life is precious, be careful on the roads," the tweet added.

The Chief Minister appealed to the residents to be cautious while travelling due to dense fog.

The whole of north India is battling with inclement weather conditions and dense fog as the winter season set in.

Earlier today, Chandigarh received a light spell of rain while the Regional Met Centre has predicted light rain for the district of Sangrur for today. (ANI)

