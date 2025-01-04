Chandigarh, January 4: Three women activists of a farmer organisation were killed and 30 others got injured after a bus carrying them met with an accident in Punjab's Barnala on Saturday, police said. The bus was carrying over 52 members of BKU (Ugrahan) from a village in Bathinda district to Haryana's Tohana for a farmers' mahapanchayat there. Bandipora Road Accident: 2 Soldiers Killed, 3 Hurt As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

There was fog in the area and the bus met with an accident and overturned at the bypass, Barnala SHO Kuljinder Singh said. "Three women, who were on their way to Tohana in the bus, were killed in the accident," he said, adding that it was being investigated what caused the accident.