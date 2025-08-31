Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Sunday apprehended one individual and recovered 3.5 kilograms of heroin along with Rs 2 lakhs in drug money from his possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, in a post on social media X, wrote that a case had been registered against the accused, identified as Manjit Singh, and further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network, including its forward and backwards linkages.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1962025334129533100

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police apprehend Manjit Singh r/o Khambra, Jalandhar, and recover 3.5 Kg Heroin along with Rs 2 lakhs drug money from his possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to identify and dismantle the entire network, including its forward and backward linkages," the post read.

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains fully committed to striking at the roots of cross-border drug syndicates and protecting the people of #Punjab from the menace of narco-terrorism," the post further read.

On August 26, the Pathankot Counter-Intelligence team averted a target killing by busting an organised crime module involved in multiple heinous crimes, said the Punjab DGP in a statement.

The officials have apprehended four people, including two juveniles and seized two pistols and ammunition from their custody.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed their links with foreign-based Nishan Singh (r/o Jaurrian), Shamsher Singh @ Shera Mann @ Honey (r/o Mann), and Sajan Masih @ Goru (r/o Veroke, PS Dera Baba Nanak)," the statement read.

During the investigation, police officials have unearthed important leads regarding other criminal activities across the state. An FIR has also been registered at the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, in the matter.

The Barnala Police on Monday apprehended four associates of the Devinder Bambiha Gang in a major crackdown, while they were planning to commit a robbery, police said.

The apprehended associates include Satnam Singh, alias Satti; Gurpreet, alias Guri; Sarm Singh, alias Rinku; and Deepak Singh.

"During a naka operation, the accused opened fire on the police party, our personnel overpowered the assailants and arrested them along with their vehicle," as per the 'X' post from DGP Punjab Police. (ANI)

