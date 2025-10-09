2.5 kg of Improvised Explosive Device and one remote control was recovered, as per police (Photo/X @DGPPunjabPolice)

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], October 9 (ANI): Counter-Intelligence Jalandhar busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated and recovered 2.5 kilograms of IED "intended for a targeted attack", police said, adding that two operations were apprehended.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1976141430901940708

In a post on X, DGP, Punjab police wrote, "In a breakthrough against #Pakistan's ISI-backed terror network, Counter Intelligence #Jalandhar busts a Babbar Khalsa International (#BKI) terror module operated by #UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai on the directions of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda and recover 2.5Kg #IED (Improvised Explosive Device)/RDX and 1 remote control".

Two operatives who were identified as Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh were apprehended from Jalandhar, DGP Yadav added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the IED was "intended for a targeted terror attack", DGP Yadav said, adding that a First Information Report has been registered at PS SSOC, Amritsar, under relevant sections of UAPA and the Explosives Substances Act.

Earlier, the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Amritsar Police busted a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan police, said.

Director General of Police, Punjab - Gaurav Yadav informed in a message on X, that in an intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence Amritsar busts a cross-border arms & narcotics smuggling module with links to Pakistan & apprehends two operatives Gurjant Singh & Gurvel Singh, both residents of TarnTaran & recovers 2.5 kg Heroin & 5 sophisticated pistols alongwith magazines.

DGP Yadav stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were acting upon the "directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler to smuggle the contraband from across the border"

The recovered arms were "meant to be supplied to gangsters & criminals to fuel unlawful activities" in Punjab, DGP Yadav said. (ANI)

