Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): Punjab Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas in Rupnagar town for 'inflammatory statements' against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in the run-up to the February 20 state assembly elections.

Vishwas, who was a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab, and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last assembly polls.

Also Read | Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Takes to Burglary to Fulfil Girlfriends Demands, Arrested.

"A case FIR number 25 dated 12.04.22 has been registered u/s 153, 153A, 505, 505 (2) , 116 r/w 143, 147, 323, 341, 120-B IPC and 125 Representation of Peoples Act," read the FIR.

"The complainant said that when he was campaigning in a village along with AAP supporters, some masked men stopped them and called them Khalistani. Similar incidents have been regularly occurring. All this started after Kumar Vishwas gave inflammatory statements against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on news channels/ social media platforms alleging AAP links with separatist elements," stated the FIR.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Announces Electric Locomotive Plant in Tribal-Dominated Dahod.

"As a result of these statements and videos, the peaceful atmosphere of the state of Punjab is likely to be disturbed," the FIR further read.

As part of the investigation, notice has been served upon Kumar Vishwas to produce whatever evidence he has to support his allegations.

The matter is being investigated as per facts and law, said Punjab Police.

The Centre had also granted 'Y' category security cover to the poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishwas after he accused Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal of having links with separatist outfits. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)