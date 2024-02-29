Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 29 (ANI): Amritsar Police on Thursday busted an international narco smuggling cartel backed by the US with the arrest of a drug smuggler after recovering 5 kg of heroin from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested drug smuggler has been identified as Gurpreet Kumar alias Deep (27) of New Shanti Nagar Bhajwara in Hoshiarpur.

Police teams have also impounded a vehicle being used for supplying heroin.

Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on reliable input, police teams under the supervision of DCP Investigation Harpreet Singh Mander and DCP City Dr Pragya Jain, led by ADCP Investigation Navjot Singh, ACP Investigation Kuldeep Singh, and CIA Staff-3 Incharge Inspector Barinderjit Singh went to village Kajikot towards Chabal Road and accused Gurpreet Kumar alias Deep.

He said that during questioning, the arrested accused disclosed that they were receiving the heroin consignment from across the border on the instructions of Jasmeet alias Lucky based in the US.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that in a separate case, an MP-based weapon supply racket has also been busted by the Commissionerate Amritsar Police with the arrest of two persons after recovering four country-made pistols along with four magazines and 16 live cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Harminderpal Singh (23) and Jatinderpal Singh alias Baba (20), both residents of Guru Nanak Colony in Amritsar. Police teams have also impounded the scooter on which they were going to deliver the weapon consignment.

Earlier, Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested five drug smugglers of Jasmeet alias Lucky module after recovering 6.2 kg of heroin, a car, Rs 3.80 lakh drug money, and 12 sims from their possession.

Sharing details of the weapon recovery case, CP Gurpreet Bhullar said that police teams arrested both the accused persons from the area of Pul Taranwala along the canal to Sultanwind Road when they were waiting for the person assigned to supply the pistols.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that they had brought these pistols from Madhya Pradesh (MP) to supply them to criminal elements in Amritsar. He said that apart from finding out the previous relations of the accused, police teams are also investigating the matter from the financial point of view to freeze their bank accounts and properties.

CP Bhullar said that further investigation is on to ascertain the total quantity of drug and arms consignments recovered by the arrested accused so far.

In this regard, the FIR has been registered under sections 21, 29, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Amritsar Police Station Maqboolpura, Amritsar.

In another case, the FIR dated February 28, 2024, has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sultanwind. (ANI)

