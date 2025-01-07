Fazilka (Punjab) [India], January 7 (ANI): In a crackdown on illegal drug supply networks, Punjab Police arrested four individuals in Fazilka and seized over 2.10 lakh prohibited tablets, said an official on Tuesday.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 2.10 lakh prohibited tablets, including Alprazolam and Clobidol 100.

In addition to the drugs, the police also seized Rs 1.70 lakh in drug money and three vehicles used in the trafficking operation.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at PS Sadar, and investigations are ongoing to trace the wider network of the illegal pharma cartel.

Punjab Police's Director General of Police, (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, took to X to commend the efforts, stating, "Big blow to illegal pharma opioids supply networks. @PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its fight against organized crime and drug trafficking."

He further assured that the police would continue to work relentlessly to disrupt drug trafficking and identify all individuals involved in the illegal supply chain.

Earlier in the day, Punjab police dismantled a cross-border drug cartel that was operating with the help of drone technology to smuggle drugs from Pakistan.

Punjab's DGP Gaurav Yadav, took to X to announce the breakthrough, revealing that the Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested four individuals involved in the illegal trafficking operation.

According to DGP Yadav, the arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers who used drones to push narcotics across the India-Pakistan border.

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted a cross-border drug cartel by arresting 4 accused who were in contact with #Pakistan-based smugglers using drones to push drugs across the border. 5 Kg Heroin recovered, and an FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at PS Chheharta, Amritsar. Investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages," the DGP wrote in his post.

Authorities registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Chheharta police station in Amritsar.

On January 5, in a crackdown against narco-drones, Border Security Force recovered a quadcopter (drone) from a sugarcane field along the border in Amritsar district, according to a press statement. (ANI)

