Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 2 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police has busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and apprehended 3 persons from Jammu and Kashmir in the abduction and murder of a cab driver, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

Police also recovered a weapon and a vehicle from their possession.

In a social media post on X, the Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice busts a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and apprehends 3 persons from J&K in abduction & murder of a cab driver and recovers a weapon & vehicle."

A case was registered against the apprehended accused in connection with the abduction and murder of cab driver Anil Kumar, resident of Nayagaon, Mohali, after they forcibly snatched his vehicle.

According to the preliminary investigation, three persons from Jammu and Kashmir had hired the cab from Kharar town. Soon after, the driver's mobile phones were found switched off, raising immediate suspicion. Considering the grave and sensitive nature of the matter, multiple police teams were constituted, and acting with speed and precision, all three accused were apprehended, the DGP said.

The snatched vehicle and the .32 bore pistol used in the crime have been recovered. During interrogation, the accused confessed to having fatally shot the driver after an altercation and later disposed of the body in the Mohali area.

Intensive search operations are underway to recover the mortal remains, the official added.

The accused Sahil Bashir is a wanted individual in a UAPA and Arms Act case registered at PS Qalamabad, Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. His brother Aijaz Ahmad had earlier been arrested with a cache of weapons and materials linked to JeM. Both are identified as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of JeM, the DGP Punjab Police said.

The social media post added, "@PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its commitment to maintain peace and security in the state. Dedicated teams are continuing investigation to unearth the entire network and ensure that no such anti-national activity finds space on Punjab's soil." (ANI)

