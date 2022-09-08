Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a terror module with the arrest of three people, including the prime accused in the Kurukshetra improvised explosive device case.

Police also recovered an IED containing RDX weighing 1.5 kg along with a detonator, two pistols, eight live cartridges and a bike from them.

Also Read | PM @narendramodi to Soon Inaugurate ‘Kartavya Path’ & Unveil the Statue of Netaji … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The arrested include the prime perpetrator of the planting of the IED in the Shahabad area of Haryana's Kurukshetra last month.

He has been identified as Nachhatar Singh, alias Moti, of Bhattal Sehja Singh village in Tarn Taran.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Birthday: 5 Indie-pop Songs Of The Singer That Have A Permanent Place In Our Nostalgia Playlist.

In August, the Haryana Police had recovered the IED packed with around 1.3 kg of RDX from near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district on the Ambala-Delhi national highway.

The other two arrested have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, alias Shera of Gandiwind village, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Naushera Pannuan village in Tarn Taran, said DGP Gaurav Yadav here.

According to preliminary investigation, the DGP said it has been revealed that the trio were in direct contact with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and involved in extortion and cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives and drugs at a large scale.

They are also close aides of Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Ranjit Singh Dhillon said following reliable inputs, police arrested the three and recovered two pistols.

Later, on the disclosures of Nachhatar Singh, police also recovered an IED concealed on the outskirts of Rattoke village in Tarn Taran, he said.

The SSP said the Landa-Rinda gang has a network of around 40-50 people, of which police have already identified as many as 25 operatives and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

Landa (33), who is native of Tarn Taran and fled to Canada in 2017, had conspired the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali and also conspired planting an IED under Sub-Inspector Dilbag Singh's car in Amritsar.

He is considered to be a close aide of Pakistan-based wanted gangster Rinda.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)