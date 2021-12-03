Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 3 (ANI): Punjab police busted two Pakistan ISI-backed terror modules in Gurdaspur's village of Punjab and recovered a tiffin bomb, four hand grenades.

This is the third such recovery in three days consecutively.

"Two Pakistan-ISI-backed terror modules busted: Punjab Police recovers tiffin bomb, four hand grenades from Gurdaspur's village, this is the third such recovery in three days consecutively; RDX, two grenades were recovered earlier from the border region," tweeted Punjab Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

