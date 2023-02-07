Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Punjab Police conducted cordon-and-search operations in five districts as part of its drive against drugs smuggling and trade, a top official said on Tuesday.

Police teams also visited rehabilitation centres to motivate the people undergoing treatment to return to the mainstream.

Also Read | Punjab Will Soon Be Front-Running Industrial State, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

Led by senior superintendents of police, personnel on Monday conducted cordon-and-search operations in Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar.

The police have been carrying out cordon-and-search operations at drug hotspots in the state from time to time and people are happy with the action, according to an official release.

Also Read | Air India’s Three Domestic Destinations to Be Operated by AirAsia India.

The latest action comes days after Governor Banwarilal Purohit flagged the drugs menace as a major concern during his two-day tour to border villages.

The drive, launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has started yielding positive results, the release stated.

Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the drive received overwhelming support from the people and exhorted the public to share inputs if they know about anyone selling or consuming drugs.

"Our anti-drug drive received a major push... after the people of Punjab extended fulsome support to Punjab Police to realise the dream of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make Punjab a drug-free state," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)