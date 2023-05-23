Chandigarh(Punjab) [India], May 23 (ANI): In order to check the preparedness and alertness of its personnel to tackle any kind of untoward situation, Punjab Police on Monday conducted mock drill exercises for riot control across the state.

The exercise was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav as part of the ongoing drive to make Punjab safe and secure, said police officials.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Two-Year-Old Girl Child Falls Unconscious After ‘Accidentally’ Drinking Turpentine Oil, Dies in Hospital.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that the mock drill exercises were conducted at all the Police Lines of 28 Police districts across the state under the supervision of CPs/SSPs.

He also said that CPs/SSPs were also asked to use Vajras and Water Canons under their supervision as part of the exercise.

Also Read | ISRO To Launch Its First Second-Generation Navigation Satellite With Domestic Atomic Clock, Check Date, Time and Other Key Details.

He further said that people were called in to act as protestors and rioters during the mock drills and Police personnel exhibited their professional skills to control the mob.

The Special DGP said that Punjab Police is committed to ensuring peace and harmony in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)