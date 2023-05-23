Bengaluru, May 23: In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, a two-year-old child fell unconscious after accidentally drinking turpentine oil in Bengaluru. The incident took place on Saturday evening at the child's home near Nelamangala in Bengaluru. Soon after the child drank the oil, she was rushed to a nearby private hospital where she died within a few hours of the incident taking place.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased child has been identified as Anjum Fathim. Police officials said that the victim was the only child of a man named Zameer. The deceased's father sells sheep. An officer said that Zameer had stored turpentine oil in the house in order to mark the sheep before he sold them. Bengaluru: Child Dies After Falling Into Pit Dug Up by BWSSB Workers for Water Pipeline Installation in Magadi; FIR Registered.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when Fathima was playing in the house. As per the report, the child took the oil bottle, however, it slipped and spilt on the floor. Following this, the child is said to have licked the spilled oil. Fathima's parents saw her vomiting soon after she licked the oil. And a few minutes later, she fell unconscious.

Fathima was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to another hospital. Doctors said that Fathima failed to respond to treatment and passed away at around 7 pm. In a similar incident that took place in January, a four-year-old girl died after she accidentally fell into a bucket filled with hot water in Bengaluru. Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Suffers Burns After Hot Water Spills on Him in Ramanagara District; Succumbs to Injures.

The child is said to have climbed on a drum in the bathroom in order to take a bottle, however, she slipped and fell into the bucket of hot water. After hearing their daughter's scream, the parents rushed to her aid and immediately took their daughter to a nearby private hospital. The child did not respond to the treatment and died in the hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).