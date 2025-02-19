Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 19 (ANI): Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police (CPs/SSPs) in all districts have dismissed 52 police officials for their involvement in corrupt practices, malpractices, criminal activities or prolonged absenteeism, informed Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, who addressed a press conference at Punjab Police Headquarters here, said that CPs/SSPs in their respective districts and commissionerates are undertaking the exercise to identify instances where police officers have been wanted in FIRs, facing serious allegations, or indulged in corrupt practices. Officers concerned have been thoroughly examining the evidence, and following the due procedure in each case to initiate action, he said.

He said that recently, a Station House Officer (SHO) Sadiq and two constables in Faridkot district were arrested after they were found involved in extortion of money.

Reaffirming the commitment of Punjab Police on 'Zero Tolerance Against Corruption', the DGP said that any elements found indulging corruption will be taken with iron hand. "Black sheep in the Punjab Police are not going to be tolerated. Strict action as per law will be taken," he reiterated.

Sharing details on upcoming projects in the Punjab Police, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the Punjab Police is all set to introduce e-FIR facility for motor vehicle theft, which will allow public to lodge an FIR using online platform or visiting SAANJH Kendras.

For this purpose, an e-Police Station is also being established at a state level, said the DGP, while adding, "We will also request High Court through the state government to get the E-Courts notified in each district."

He said that the e-FIR project is aimed at reducing direct interface of public with the police and delivering citizen friendly services with the use of technology. "Punjab Police has been offering as many as 43 police services online under the SAANJH project," he added.

DGP Gaurav Yadav further said that Punjab Police in collaboration with the Indian Police Foundation has launched a project on Internal Police Reforms making Punjab the first state to launch such project. The project, which was initially launched in SAS Nagar and Rupnagar, is now being expanded to two more districts including Fatehgarh Sahib and Khanna.

He said that this groundbreaking initiative focuses on improving complaint/FIR registration, improving police response, behaviour and conduct, minimising harassment, citizen services, and community engagement, he added. (ANI)

