Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) A Superintendent of Police and an Assistant Sub-Inspector, posted at Punjab's Sangrur district, have been booked for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, said police on Tuesday.

SP Karanveer Singh is absconding, they said, adding that ASI Davinder Singh, who is posted as reader in the SP office, has been arrested.

The SP has been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh through his reader in some matter, they said.

The SP was posted in Sangrur district's bureau of investigation.

